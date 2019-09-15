Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jacqueline M. Goodsir. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jacqueline Marie Goodsir Steward of the Land Sailor of the Seas Jackie Goodsir, Born, July 4, 1951 passed peacefully on September 6, 2019. Jackie was born in Passaic New Jersey to Margaret and Howard Goodsir was raised with 4 siblings. Jackie's life was always marched to the beat of a different drummer After leaving the east coast in 1969, Jackie was one of many youth that came west to California in search of a new self. Jackie first settled in San Diego, joined a women's collective, attained a black belt in Aikido and joined the U.S. Merchant Marine as a Radio Officer "Sparks" It was the USMM that brought Jackie to her much loved cool damp weather of Whatcom County. Due to crewing reductions in the Arco fleet, Jackie gladly accepted a "Golden Handshake" from Arco Marine to begin the next stage of her life as a charter boat Captain on her beloved vessel BoomTown. It was during this time she met her husband to be, Jesper Pfeil. Jackie attained her Watershed Master Certificate and began a 10 year stint on the Drayton Harbor Shellfish Advisory Board. We can all eat oysters year round from Drayton Harbor thanks to the efforts of the shellfish board. Jackie a ravenous gardener who created unique and bountiful gardens on her small farm. Jackie was a fighter and succumbed to cancer after a 25 year, in you face battle with the disease. Jackie was preceded in death by her father, William Howard Goodsir, mother in law Kirsten Pfeil. Jackie is survived by her husband, Jesper, mother, Margaret Goodsir, Father in law Harald Pfeil, siblings, Bill, Peggy, Karen and Maureen of New Jersey, also suvived are numerous nieces and nephews all loved completely and equally. The family respectfully requests that all donations should be made to Whatcom Hospice Foundation as a gift in the memory Jackie Goodsir. In lieu of flowers please plant a tree of your choice and name it Jackie's tree. We will forever miss your "Million Dollar Smile" Fair winds and calm seas to you, Jackie. Memorial service to be announced.

