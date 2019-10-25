Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Alan Ross. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. James Alan Ross, son to Dr. Alan and Dorothy Ross as well as a well respected and loved husband, physician, father, brother, friend, boat builder, and grandfather passed away Wednesday, October 16th, 2019 peacefully and surrounded by love. A native of Bellingham, Jim lived a full life that encompassed many fields including studying physics and serving as a naval officer before completing medical school at UW and working as a physician in the Bellingham community. He graduated from Bellingham High School, Harvey Mudd College for undergraduate, MIT for graduate physics, and the UW for medical school. He was married to Jeanne Brotherton on July 16th, 1977. He started practicing medicine with Dr. Dave Lynch in Bellingham in 1978. Dr. Ross continued his practice in the Bellingham community for 35 years as a family physician. He was preceded on his journey by his wife Jeanne Brotherton and is survived by his brother Bob Ross and sister in law Linda Ross, sister in law Debbie Brotherton and husband Mike Dodd, children Caitlin Ludlow and son in law Orion Ludlow, son Brian Ross, son Patrick Ross and daughter in law Breanne Ross, son Kevin Ross, grandchildren Ella, Emmet, and Dorothy Ross as well as Rose and Miles Ludlow, and many nephews, friends, and relatives. A service will be held at the Squalicum Boathouse, November 8th, 2019 at 5 pm with a reception to follow.

