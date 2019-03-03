Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Arthur Maricle. View Sign

James A. Maricle, 90, of Bellingham, passed away on February 20. He was born February 11, 1929, to Ralph E. (Sr.) and Bernice (Burnell) Maricle at their farm near Everson. He attended Roeder Grade School and graduated from Mount Baker High School in 1945. He then studied at Western Washington College of Education and University of Washington, graduating in 1950 with a degree in chemistry. After graduation, he was drafted into the army to serve in Korea. After an honorable discharge, he started his career in the oil-refining industry in the Los Angeles area. Through an army buddy, Dave Erickson, he was introduced to Evelyn Bower, a friend of Dave's wife. They hit it off, and were married on October 2, 1954 in Ventura, California. They spent their honeymoon driving north to Jim's new job at the Mobil refinery in Ferndale, Washington. He worked in several positions at the refinery, including the lab, engineering, economics and planning, and ended his career in 1984 as the environmental coordinator. While Jim and Evie were busy raising 3 children, Jim kept busy with several hobbies that he had acquired over the years. As an avid "Ham" radio operator, Jim was best known for his earning awards for working all countries in the world and was an active member of the Mt. Baker Amateur Radio Club where he earned a reputation as an "antenna guy"; which explains why he was always sending his boys up the trees in his yard to hang his latest antenna invention. Jim always had a love affair with cars, which led him to restoration of antique cars and a membership in the Antique Automobile Restorers Club of Bellingham. His pride and joy was the restoration of a 1929 Model A Ford. Other cars came along, which led to his shop becoming known as "Jim's Old Ford Garage". He and Evie loved to travel abroad as well as locally where they spent many a day out in the San Juan Islands and the Straits of Georgia on their pleasure boat and attending Dixieland Jazz Festivals. Jim also loved to fish, and many family vacations were spent taking awful roads into the interior of B.C. to beautiful, well-stocked, remote lakes. He also made sure to grow a garden every year that provided most of the vegetables for the family dinner table. Jim was predeceased by his parents, all four of his brothers, and his son-in-law. He is survived by his wife Evie of 64 years at the family home, and two sisters-in-law, Delores Maricle of Everson and Jean Maricle of Winnabow, North Carolina. He is also survived by his three children: Rick (Janet) Maricle of Bellingham, Cindy Valeri of Wenatchee, Washington, and Rob (Kim) Maricle of Boring, Oregon. Jim also leaves behind 9 grandchildren, 9 great-granchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at Rome Community Bible Church at 2:00 p.m. on March 3rd. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lighthouse Mission (PO Box 548, Bellingham, WA 98227). To share your memories of Jim, please visit

James A. Maricle, 90, of Bellingham, passed away on February 20. He was born February 11, 1929, to Ralph E. (Sr.) and Bernice (Burnell) Maricle at their farm near Everson. He attended Roeder Grade School and graduated from Mount Baker High School in 1945. He then studied at Western Washington College of Education and University of Washington, graduating in 1950 with a degree in chemistry. After graduation, he was drafted into the army to serve in Korea. After an honorable discharge, he started his career in the oil-refining industry in the Los Angeles area. Through an army buddy, Dave Erickson, he was introduced to Evelyn Bower, a friend of Dave's wife. They hit it off, and were married on October 2, 1954 in Ventura, California. They spent their honeymoon driving north to Jim's new job at the Mobil refinery in Ferndale, Washington. He worked in several positions at the refinery, including the lab, engineering, economics and planning, and ended his career in 1984 as the environmental coordinator. While Jim and Evie were busy raising 3 children, Jim kept busy with several hobbies that he had acquired over the years. As an avid "Ham" radio operator, Jim was best known for his earning awards for working all countries in the world and was an active member of the Mt. Baker Amateur Radio Club where he earned a reputation as an "antenna guy"; which explains why he was always sending his boys up the trees in his yard to hang his latest antenna invention. Jim always had a love affair with cars, which led him to restoration of antique cars and a membership in the Antique Automobile Restorers Club of Bellingham. His pride and joy was the restoration of a 1929 Model A Ford. Other cars came along, which led to his shop becoming known as "Jim's Old Ford Garage". He and Evie loved to travel abroad as well as locally where they spent many a day out in the San Juan Islands and the Straits of Georgia on their pleasure boat and attending Dixieland Jazz Festivals. Jim also loved to fish, and many family vacations were spent taking awful roads into the interior of B.C. to beautiful, well-stocked, remote lakes. He also made sure to grow a garden every year that provided most of the vegetables for the family dinner table. Jim was predeceased by his parents, all four of his brothers, and his son-in-law. He is survived by his wife Evie of 64 years at the family home, and two sisters-in-law, Delores Maricle of Everson and Jean Maricle of Winnabow, North Carolina. He is also survived by his three children: Rick (Janet) Maricle of Bellingham, Cindy Valeri of Wenatchee, Washington, and Rob (Kim) Maricle of Boring, Oregon. Jim also leaves behind 9 grandchildren, 9 great-granchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at Rome Community Bible Church at 2:00 p.m. on March 3rd. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lighthouse Mission (PO Box 548, Bellingham, WA 98227). To share your memories of Jim, please visit www.molesfarewelltributes.com Published in Bellingham Herald on Mar. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close