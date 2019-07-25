Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James B. Bosman. View Sign Service Information GILLIES FUNERAL HOME, INC - Lynden 202 FRONT ST Lynden , WA 98264 (360)-354-4428 Graveside service 10:15 AM Monumenta Cemetery Memorial service 11:00 AM Lynden First Christian Reformed Church Send Flowers Obituary

James Barry Bosman, 70, died peacefully Tuesday, July 23, 2019 near his home in Lynden after a lengthy battle with Parkinson's Disease. A memorial service will be held in the Lynden First Christian Reformed Church on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., preceded by 10:15 graveside services at Monumenta Cemetery. The oldest of five children, Jim was born on November 14, 1948 to Jim and Bertha "Babe" (Scholten) Bosman of Lynden, where he worked on the family farm, became a star shooting guard on the Lynden High School basketball team, and graduated in 1967. After being honorably discharged from the Army in 1970, Jim obtained a degree in biblical studies from Multnomah School of the Bible, where he met his wife of 46 years, Linda Sue (Thames) Bosman. Jim went on to complete a B.S. degree at Warner Pacific University and, called to the ministry, helped pastor a young church in Gardnerville, Nevada. He and Linda later moved to Palo Alto where he studied theology under one of the great evangelical expositors of the 20th Century, Ray Stedman of Peninsula Bible Church. Over his lifetime, Jim successfully pastored non-denominational churches from Lopez Island, Washington to Ramona, California and always with an honest, gentle leadership that taught as much by example as by his accessible, inspiring sermons. Jim is survived by his wife and two sons, David and Michael, siblings Jane (John) Schouten, Lynne (Gerald) Baron, Mark (Jodei) Bosman, Uncle Pete Bosman, Aunt Esther Rupke, five grandchildren, and countless cousins, nieces and nephews. Gifts honoring Jim's life of faithfulness may be made to First Christian Reformed Church of Lynden or Grace To You ministries. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home.

James Barry Bosman, 70, died peacefully Tuesday, July 23, 2019 near his home in Lynden after a lengthy battle with Parkinson's Disease. A memorial service will be held in the Lynden First Christian Reformed Church on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., preceded by 10:15 graveside services at Monumenta Cemetery. The oldest of five children, Jim was born on November 14, 1948 to Jim and Bertha "Babe" (Scholten) Bosman of Lynden, where he worked on the family farm, became a star shooting guard on the Lynden High School basketball team, and graduated in 1967. After being honorably discharged from the Army in 1970, Jim obtained a degree in biblical studies from Multnomah School of the Bible, where he met his wife of 46 years, Linda Sue (Thames) Bosman. Jim went on to complete a B.S. degree at Warner Pacific University and, called to the ministry, helped pastor a young church in Gardnerville, Nevada. He and Linda later moved to Palo Alto where he studied theology under one of the great evangelical expositors of the 20th Century, Ray Stedman of Peninsula Bible Church. Over his lifetime, Jim successfully pastored non-denominational churches from Lopez Island, Washington to Ramona, California and always with an honest, gentle leadership that taught as much by example as by his accessible, inspiring sermons. Jim is survived by his wife and two sons, David and Michael, siblings Jane (John) Schouten, Lynne (Gerald) Baron, Mark (Jodei) Bosman, Uncle Pete Bosman, Aunt Esther Rupke, five grandchildren, and countless cousins, nieces and nephews. Gifts honoring Jim's life of faithfulness may be made to First Christian Reformed Church of Lynden or Grace To You ministries. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home. Published in Bellingham Herald on July 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close