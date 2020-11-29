James C. Bring
April 27, 1949 - November 19, 2020
Bellingham, Washington - James C. Bring passed away on November 19, 2020 in Seattle. He was born on April 27, 1949 in Bellingham to James D. and Gloria (Beaty) Bring.
He grew up in Bellingham and graduated Bellingham High School in 1967 where he excelled at golf. Jim then continued his golf career at Lewis and Clark College in Portland. In 1969 and 1970 he played in numerous tournaments along the west coast including PGA Tour events in California.
Jim started working in sales and marketing in 1971 and would spend the majority of the rest of his life on the road. His work took him all over the United States. He even worked for both the Philadelphia Phillies and Pittsburgh Pirates doing promotions for their minor league affiliates.
From the mid-80's until recently he did fund raisers throughout the state of Washington for various organizations.
Those who knew Jim know he was always up for a good time! He enjoyed going places he had never been before and meeting new people. As a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles he really liked visiting Eagles clubs all over the country.
James was preceded in death by his parents Don and Gloria. He is survived by his life partner and soul-mate of the last 40 years, Tammy L. Bring, son James (Gina) Bring, sister Judy (Steve) Peterson and his two favorite people; granddaughters Peyton and Marcella, as well as numerous other relatives. You may share memories of Jim at www.westfordfuneralhome.com
