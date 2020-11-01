James (Jim) Curt Klotz

September 5, 1932 - August 29, 2020

Bend, Oregon - James (Jim) Curt Klotz, ocean and aviation enthusiast, died at age 88 on August 29, 2020.

Jim was born September 5, 1932 to Mary MacDonald and Curt Emil Klotz in Seattle, Washington. He graduated from Hoquiam High School and joined the US National Guard at age 18 where he served until 1968 receiving an award of recognition of service.

He went to flight school in Fort Rucker, Alabama, which laid the foundation for his passion for aeronautics. Jim was in the National Guard from 1950-1968 during which he performed a helicopter rescue of 25 men from a lumber ship off the coast of Coos Bay. He received a commendation from the Coast Guard and was named Helicopter Pilot of the Year by the Helicopter Association of America. Jim subsequently flew for Del Smith, owner of Evergreen Aviation and Space Museum, who encouraged him to fly commercially, which he enjoyed as his career with United Airlines until he retired.

Jim was as enthralled with the sea as he was the sky. In retirement, he fulfilled his dream of living full-time on a boat and sailing the Pacific Ocean with his wife Shelley.

His passion for cooking was inspired by his father and was passed on to his children. Some of his family's fondest memories include him preparing and sharing meals. Among other things, he loved reading, chess, motorcycles, golf, theater and classical music.

He is survived by his wife, Shelley Klotz of Bend, Oregon, his children Pamela (and her husband, Scott), Michael Klotz, and Kimberly Zapolli, and previous wife and mother of his children, Betty Daub, his sisters Grace Hudtloff and Faith (Gigi) Nardoni, his grandchildren Frederick Johnson, Ashley Trottier, Margaret Bock, Daniel Hiss, and Noah Klotz-Clark, and great-grandchildren Alice and Lola Trottier.

There will not be a memorial. Jim's ashes will be spread by his children.

If you ever hear the 1812 Overture by Tchaikovsky, please think of Jim.

Arrangements were entrusted to Autumn Funerals, Bend, OR





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store