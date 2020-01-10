Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Edward Milstead. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jim Milstead, aka the Bard of Bellingham, formerly of Bellingham, WA, was born in Chicago, IL in 1927. An only child, he moved with his parents to the Mojave Desert of Arizona in 1934 where he learned a sense of independence and a love of natural environments. The family then moved quite a bit before finally settling in Fresno, CA. There, encouraged by his father, he aspired to become a chemist. After graduating from high school, he completed his WWII service in the Marine Corps stationed in China, at which time he developed an enduring love of classical music. He returned home to marry deYonne Franklin, completed a B.A. in Biology at Fresno State College, and with applied biology, become a proud father of two daughters. Leaving Fresno in 1951, he moved to the Bay Area, worked for a year at the Linear Accelerator in Livermore, CA, before attending a graduate program at the University of California Berkeley and also beginning a career as a Staff Research Associate in the Entomology Department. His two sons were born during his time at UCB. He married his second wife Doris, and later completed his doctoral dissertation in 1977. During that time, he also began taking courses in English and creative writing, publishing a few poems in an anthology of Underground Poetry. Retiring from UC in 1991, he moved to Bellingham with his third wife Mary, enrolled at Whatcom Community College, Academy of Lifelong Learning at WWU, and joined the Personal Writing and singing groups at the Bellingham Senior Activity Center. He was a longtime member of the Independent Writers’ Studio, the Village Books Poetry Group and routinely read poetry and prose at open mics. His first book of poems, “Collage”, was published in 2015 by the Independent Writers’ Studio Press. His second book of poetry “Scenario” was published in 2016 by Akimbo Publications. He was in the midst of publishing a third book of poems at the time of his passing in Pinole, CA. He is survived by two daughters and two sons, three step-daughters and three step-sons, three grandsons, three step-grand-daughters, a step-grandson, a great grandson and a step-great grand-daughter. Remembrances can be entered at

