James Edward Phy, Sr. 3/26/1943 to 1/24/2020 Jim was born in Lancaster, CA to Alberta and Alfred Phy. Jim greatly enjoyed the outdoors for camping, hunting, fishing or hiking with family and friends. Jim served his country from 1961 to 1967 in the US Navy. After being honorably discharged he worked as a Logger in Fork’s WA then at Boeing as a mechanic for 3 years. He began work for the DNR in 1968 and retired in 1995 as a Kendall Local Manager. While working for the DNR he joined the Kendall Volunteer Fire Department and was a timer for the Deming Log Show. He was the Chief of the Kendall Fire Department for 16 years and retired from the department in 2006 after 30 years of service to the community. Jim returned to work in the woods for Blockley Logging, also at Fairhaven Shipyard, as a truck driver for many companies and volunteered at the Foothill’s Food Bank. Jim is survived by his wife Vickie Phy (Leavitt), sons Jim Jr.; John Phy (Lin); Rodney Phy; and daughter Leslieann Klinesmith (Ray); and Grandkids Tiffany Starkey (Ross); Tiara Phy (Daniel); Areca Hollinsworth (Chris); Carissa Phy (Jen); Ashlee Vaughan (Antonio); Raymond and Allen Klinesmith;; 12 great grand children and many more extended family that called Jim Dad or Grandpa including Frank and Tracy Kaus, Frank Jr. Kaus and Charles Kaus (London); Shannon Keplinger, Ryleigh, Nick (Milly) and Nathan; Kelly and Kelly Reiter, Dylan and Baylee; Gavin McGovern. Jim is proceeded in death by Daughter Michele Renéé Phy; Parents Alberta and Alfred Phy and in Laws Winifred and C.O. Sharky Leavitt along with numerous other family members. Jim was the pillar of our family and the community and greatly loved by many and truly missed by all. A celebration of life will be Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 1 pm located at St. Peters Catholic Church, 6210 Mt. Baker Highway, Deming, WA.

