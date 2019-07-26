James Edwin Johnson of Bellingham, WA, passed away Monday July 22, 2019 in Bellingham. Jim was 75, born on May 26, 1944 to Mildred (Erickson) and James S. Johnson. A life resident of Whatcom County, he graduated from Bellingham High School in 1962. He owned Johnson’s Northwest Design and he also designed homes for Columbia Valley Builders. Jim was a member of the Bellingham Yacht Club and the Jaycees. He loved fishing, golfing, cooking and watching football. Jim was preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his wife Viki Adderley-Johnson; son Eric Johnson of Bellingham; stepdaughters, Brooke (James) Marriott and their son Xavier of Pullman, WA, Ashley Dimock and her son Silas of Bellingham, and Caitlyn Dimock of Seattle. He is also survived by his lifetime friends Ron Adderley and John Tarrant, and his cousin George Johnson, who was more like his brother. Memorials may be made to Whatcom Hospice House or a . Jim would want you to have a toast and remember him with laughter. You may share your memories of Jim at www.westfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on July 26, 2019