1/1
James Elwood Dull
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Elwood Dull
October 27, 1948 - September 25, 2020
Maple Falls, Washington - James Elwood Dull age 71, of Maple Falls passed away peacefully on September 25, 2020. James was born on October 27, 1948 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin to parents Raymond Eugene and Dianna (McEwen) Dull. As a young man James enjoyed and showed great talent for artwork. In the early 80's moved to the Pacific North West. He loved fishing, hunting, driving the mountains and all the beauty that mother natural had to offer. James was never afraid of hard work and to some the strongest most brave man ever. He loved to help others and was a very selfless person. James loved to pass on knowledge he had learned in his journey of life, in hopes the journey would be easier for others. James was a great father and will never be forgotten. Please share your thoughts and memories of James online, www.sigsfuneralservices.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sig's Funeral & Cremation Services
809 W Orchard Dr Ste 2
Bellingham, WA 98225
360-656-5459
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved