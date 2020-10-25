James Elwood Dull
October 27, 1948 - September 25, 2020
Maple Falls, Washington - James Elwood Dull age 71, of Maple Falls passed away peacefully on September 25, 2020. James was born on October 27, 1948 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin to parents Raymond Eugene and Dianna (McEwen) Dull. As a young man James enjoyed and showed great talent for artwork. In the early 80's moved to the Pacific North West. He loved fishing, hunting, driving the mountains and all the beauty that mother natural had to offer. James was never afraid of hard work and to some the strongest most brave man ever. He loved to help others and was a very selfless person. James loved to pass on knowledge he had learned in his journey of life, in hopes the journey would be easier for others. James was a great father and will never be forgotten. Please share your thoughts and memories of James online, www.sigsfuneralservices.com