James Glenn Turk
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Glenn Turk 3/14/29 – 4/29/2020 Jim Turk, age 91 of Fairhaven, passed away peacefully at home on April 29, 2020 surrounded by family. Born March 14, 1929 in Enumclaw, WA he was the only child of parents Mildred Tougaw and Joseph Jacob Turk. Jim embraced every day with gusto. He savored each conversation and relished beauty in nature and cultures around the world. His advice would be to “always take the scenic route.” He was a graduate of Waukegan High School and the University of Iowa. While stationed with the U.S. Air Force in Fukuoka, Japan, he met the love of his life, Michie Sugimoto, and they married in Japan in 1957. After a Kyoto honeymoon they began their married life in Evanston, IL. His career began at Pan American Airways. After relocating to the west coast in 1960, he worked as an account executive in the cosmetic industry in California and later Washington. Jim was a lover of sunlight, strong coffee, dark chocolate, all citrus, a good crusty bread, the nuances of the English language, libraries, New Yorker cartoons, and dabbling in foreign languages (Spanish, Japanese, French and a little Farsi). He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years; his cross-cultural family of 3 children: Lia (Kamran); Trina (Jonathan) and Carter (Debbie) and 4 grandchildren: Kima (Gwendolyn), Kalina, Taylor and Talus. Memorial donations may be made to the Camano Island Schoolhouse Foundation, camanoschoolhouse.com and/or the Nature Conservancy, nature.org. Estamos contigo, Diego. “See you on the other side.”

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bellingham Herald on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved