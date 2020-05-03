James Glenn Turk 3/14/29 – 4/29/2020 Jim Turk, age 91 of Fairhaven, passed away peacefully at home on April 29, 2020 surrounded by family. Born March 14, 1929 in Enumclaw, WA he was the only child of parents Mildred Tougaw and Joseph Jacob Turk. Jim embraced every day with gusto. He savored each conversation and relished beauty in nature and cultures around the world. His advice would be to “always take the scenic route.” He was a graduate of Waukegan High School and the University of Iowa. While stationed with the U.S. Air Force in Fukuoka, Japan, he met the love of his life, Michie Sugimoto, and they married in Japan in 1957. After a Kyoto honeymoon they began their married life in Evanston, IL. His career began at Pan American Airways. After relocating to the west coast in 1960, he worked as an account executive in the cosmetic industry in California and later Washington. Jim was a lover of sunlight, strong coffee, dark chocolate, all citrus, a good crusty bread, the nuances of the English language, libraries, New Yorker cartoons, and dabbling in foreign languages (Spanish, Japanese, French and a little Farsi). He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years; his cross-cultural family of 3 children: Lia (Kamran); Trina (Jonathan) and Carter (Debbie) and 4 grandchildren: Kima (Gwendolyn), Kalina, Taylor and Talus. Memorial donations may be made to the Camano Island Schoolhouse Foundation, camanoschoolhouse.com and/or the Nature Conservancy, nature.org. Estamos contigo, Diego. “See you on the other side.”
Published in Bellingham Herald on May 3, 2020.