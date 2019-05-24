Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Gordon Linde. View Sign Service Information Westford Funeral Home & Cremation 1301 Broadway Bellingham , WA 98225 (360)-734-1717 Memorial service 1:00 PM Trinity Community Lutheran Church 1880 APA Road Point Roberts , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

James Linde, age 82, passed away peacefully at his home in Point Roberts from cancerous brain and lung tumors in the early morning hours of Tuesday, May 21, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Jim was born on January 3, 1937, in Seattle, to Thor and Esther (Lund) Linde. Jim is survived by his loving wife Joan (Thorstenson) Linde; children, Karla Hilton, Andrea Linde-Torleumke, Lisa Mansfield, and Margaret Linde, 11 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and his brother, Don Linde, 2 nephews and a niece. He is also survived by 3 step-children, many step-grandchildren and several step-great-grandchildren, as well as numerous cousins in Norway. Jim is predeceased by his parents, his son Bradley James Linde, and stepson Joe Murphy. Jim was a joyous man who loved Jesus. After graduating high school in Aberdeen he pursued a career in education. He graduated from Seattle Pacific University with a teaching degree. In his long career teaching high school History, English, and Photography plus electives like ping pong, he demonstrated patience and grace to all his students. He retired from Wapato School District. Jim had many hobbies and passions outside of his career: Bibles, music, shoes, and golf to name a few. During his retirement years he was actively involved in his Point Roberts community. Jim was one of the founding members of the Wackie Walkers and one of its diligent coordinators for 14 years. Jim consistently organized group transport to Winskill Aquatic and Recreation Centre in Tsawwassen for exercise sessions. Jim also was a faithful and reliable volunteer at the Community Senior Center. Jim of course was an active member of Trinity Community Lutheran, the only local church. There he enjoyed singing in the choir and leading bible studies as well as teaching Sunday school. He was known for his kindness, compassion, service and spirituality. Memorials may be made to Trinity Community Lutheran c/o Joan Linde (Canadian funds cheques should be made payable to the Daily Bread Society). Alternatively, monetary donations in his name may be made to Dollars for Scholars ( public.dollarsforscholars.org or pointroberts.dollarsforscholars.org ). A memorial service will be held 1:00 p.m., Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Trinity Community Lutheran Church, 1880 APA Road, Point Roberts. Burial will follow at the Point Roberts Cemetery. You may share your memories of Jim at www.westfordfuneralhome.com Published in Bellingham Herald on May 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

