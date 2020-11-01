James H. Doucette

March 13, 1945 - October 23, 2020

Ferndale, Washington - Our beloved James Howard Doucette passed on to Glory at Whatcom Hospice House in Bellingham on October 23, 2020, at the age of 75.

He is survived by his wife Mary, and former wife Diane, son Richard, daughter Theresa, grandchildren Ryan and Christina, and great granddaughter Kadence Jade.

Jim was born on March 13, 1945 to Charles and Betty Doucette in Bellingham, WA. He attended Bellingham High School, and later received a Master of Science Electrical Engineering degree from Almeda University.

Jim, a Vietnam veteran, served 4 years in the Navy before beginning his own electrical contracting company.

Jim's greatest joy was sharing the love and power of Jesus that he experienced in his own life; and was always ready to lend a helping hand to his family, friends or acquaintances.





