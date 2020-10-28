Dr James Hitz

May 20, 1928 - October 14, 2020

Bellingham, Washington - Dr. Jim Hitz passed away Wednesday October 14, 2020 at hospice house in Bellingham Wa. He was born on May 20, 1928 to Dr Clarence and Doris Johnson/Hitz. Jim is survived by his brother Bob and Maurine Hitz of Stanwood, Wa.

Jim was a lieutenant in the dental corps in Camp Pendelton, Ca, in his younger years. Jim practiced dentistry in the Bellingham Herald building followed by his personal residence on the Hannegan road for many years.

When Jim departed this earth he was surrounded by his loved ones. He is survived by his wife Carol Bloomgren/Hitz of 60 years. His three children Brenda Cronk, Steve Hitz and Eric Hitz. His six grandchildren Heather Hitz, Michelle Stiles, Hillary Hitz, Bryan Cronk, Calvin Hitz and Audra Hitz. He had two great grandchildren Asher Stull and Braxton Cronk. Jim's passion in life was organic gardening and raising healthy livestock. He also built a 57-foot ferro-cement sailboat called the Shawmanee. Jim loved winter trips to Baha Ca.

The Hitz family would like to thank the Spring Creek Retirement center and Whatcom Hospice for their loving care that was provided.

Jim left a rich legacy and will never be forgotten. "Absent in the body and present with the lord".

Grave side service to be announced.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store