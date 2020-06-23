James Jacob Williamson
Jim Williamson, age 71, passed away in Bellingham on June 19, 2020. He was born February 25, 1949 in Bellingham to Lee Sr. “Pappy” and Mary (Zender) Williamson. Jim loved hauling logs almost as much as his property, where he kept an amazing garden. He loved telling stories, playing cards and a good fire whenever his friends and family stopped by. He dearly loved his grandkids and enjoyed their games and activities. Jim was a loyal fan of the Seahawks and Mariners. He was president of the Deming Log Show in 1983 and was honored as Bull of the Woods in 2019. Jim, Dad, Papa Jim, Paha Jim, Uncle Jim, Picket Fence - a man of many names and one big heart. Jim was preceded in death by his father Lee “Pappy” and his brother Tom. He is survived by his three children, Toby (Shawna Pauley) Williamson, Jenny Knutson, and Hollie (Gary) Furrenes, grandchildren Ghatlin, Layne, Shay, Elliott and Amelia, siblings Lee, Larry, Sara, Ann, Susan, Steve, Linda, Dan, Joan, Jean and Debra, and numerous loving relatives and friends. A gathering for family and friends will be held on Saturday, June 27th. Please contact the family for details. Memorials in Jim’s name may be made to the Deming Log Show, PO Box 837, Deming, WA, 98244. You may share memories with the family at www.westfordfuneralhome.com.

Published in Bellingham Herald on Jun. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Westford Funeral Home & Cremation
1301 Broadway
Bellingham, WA 98225
(360) 734-1717
