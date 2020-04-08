James Bailey, age 90, passed away at Whatcom Hospice House on March 31, 2020. In 1956 James was the first person to run a sub 4-minute mile on American soil, and was ranked the #3 miler in the world. You can see “James Bailey- the Forgotten Four-Minute Miler” at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RYSKRnQCDlU. James was an active member of Church of the Assumption in Bellingham, where he recently donated $100,000 to the Assumption Catholic School Foundation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Church of the Assumption at a later date. Memorials in James’ name may be made to the Assumption Catholic School Foundation, 2116 Cornwall Ave., Bellingham, WA 98225. View James’ complete obituary and share memories at www.westfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Apr. 8, 2020