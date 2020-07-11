James Bailey, age 90, passed away at Whatcom Hospice House on March 31, 2020. In 1956 James was the first person to run a sub 4-minute mile on American soil, and was ranked the #3 miler in the world. You can see “James Bailey- the Forgotten Four-Minute Miler” at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RYSKRnQCDlU
. James was an active member of Church of the Assumption in Bellingham, where he recently donated $100,000 to the Assumption Catholic School Foundation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Church of the Assumption on Tuesday, July 14th at 10:30 AM. Memorials in James’ name may be made to the Assumption Catholic School Foundation, 2116 Cornwall Ave., Bellingham, WA 98225. View James’ complete obituary and share memories at www.westfordfuneralhome.com
.