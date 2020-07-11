1/1
James John Bailey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Bailey, age 90, passed away at Whatcom Hospice House on March 31, 2020. In 1956 James was the first person to run a sub 4-minute mile on American soil, and was ranked the #3 miler in the world. You can see “James Bailey- the Forgotten Four-Minute Miler” at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RYSKRnQCDlU. James was an active member of Church of the Assumption in Bellingham, where he recently donated $100,000 to the Assumption Catholic School Foundation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Church of the Assumption on Tuesday, July 14th at 10:30 AM. Memorials in James’ name may be made to the Assumption Catholic School Foundation, 2116 Cornwall Ave., Bellingham, WA 98225. View James’ complete obituary and share memories at www.westfordfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Westford Funeral Home & Cremation
1301 Broadway
Bellingham, WA 98225
(360) 734-1717
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved