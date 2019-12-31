Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Joseph Stommes. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Born on June 12, 1938 in Watkins, Minnesota, Jim was the eldest of seven children of Joseph and Dorothy Stommes. Jim attended high school in Minnesota and graduated from Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska with a degree in pharmacy. On December 27, 1958, Jim married the love of his life, Kay. They lived in Omaha where they raised their three children. A man with a strong work ethic, Jim owned two pharmacies throughout his career and worked primarily in retail pharmacy. In 2002, Jim and Kay decided to move to Washington State to be closer to their children. An avid fisherman, Jim spent countless hours fishing in Minnesota, Nebraska, and Washington. He also enjoyed watching many college and professional sports. His favorite sports teams included the Minnesota Vikings/ Twins/ Gophers and the Gonzaga Bulldogs. Go Zags! He is survived by his loving wife Kay, sons Creighton (Gina) and Brian (Joan), daughter Kateri (Omar), as well as his nine grandchildren. Jim was devout Catholic and a member of Assumption Parish. He will be missed dearly by his family and friends. Please sign the Book of Memories, light a candle and leave your condolences for the family at

