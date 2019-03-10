Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James L. Dodd. View Sign

James (Jim) Lee Dodd passed away at home on January 30, 2019. Jim was born on June 18th, 1952 to Robert and Sally Dodd. Jim grew up in the Lake Whatcom / Alabama Hill neighbor. Jim attended Roosevelt Elementary, Whatcom Middle, and graduated from Sehome High School holding the record for pole vault. Jim attended Skagit Valley College as well as Western Washington University. Jim took great pride in his work laying the foundation for both schools amateur radio stations, spending many evenings playing music for those that tuned in. Jim went on to spend the next 43 years working at Whatcom Community College. From the early days at the small campus on NW Rd to the campus it is today. Jim was proud of his work and made sure he arrived early each day to get "his" parking spot and leaving early to beat traffic home. Jim's legacy will be the students he mentored over many years and those Jim considered his second family at the WCC library. Jim was preceded in death by his father Robert (Bob) Dodd, leaving behind his mother Sally Dodd, Brother Jerry Dodd, Sister Jodi (Dodd) Condyles and brother -in- law John. In addition, 5 nephews, 2 nieces, 2 great nephews and a great niece. Per family request there will be no services. In lieu of flowers the family would like to honor Jim's legacy by requesting donations be made "In Memory of Jim Dodd" to the Whatcom Community College Foundation. Donations can be completed on line or by check to WCC Foundation, 237 W. Kellogg Rd, Bellingham, WA 98226. We might have lost a son and brother far too soon but we can carry his memory on by supporting the future of WCC students, so they too can achieve their dreams.

