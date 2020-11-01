1/1
James L. Gregory
1942 - 2020
February 7, 1942 - October 28, 2020
Blaine, Washington - James L. Gregory, of Blaine, WA, passed away Wednesday October 28, 2020 at his home. Jim was 78, born in Tonasket, WA to Winnifred (Thwaites) and John Gregory on February 7, 1942. He married Joan Liebert on August 15, 1964 in Blaine. Jim was a Customs Broker in Blaine for 42 years before retiring. He always said he never had a day when he didn't love going to work, but he loved coming home to his family the most. He was a longtime volunteer at the Blaine Food Bank and was an active servant at Grace Lutheran Church.
Jim was preceded in death by a daughter Debra Jean Gregory and a brother John "Jack" Gregory. He is survived by his wife Joan; daughters, Carole (Paul) Aguirre and Jean (David) Archer; three grandchildren, James Aguirre, Jacob and Chloe Archer; and five nephews (Jay, John, Noel, Jared and Ed).
Memorials may be made to Grace Lutheran Church, Blaine Food Bank, or Whatcom Humane Society.
A private memorial service will be held at Grace Lutheran Church in Blaine.
You may share your memories of Jim at www.westfordfuneralhome.com


Published in Bellingham Herald on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Westford Funeral Home & Cremation
1301 Broadway
Bellingham, WA 98225
(360) 734-1717
Memories & Condolences

