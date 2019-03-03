Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Lloyd Rowland. View Sign

James Lloyd Rowland of Bellingham, WA passed away on Thursday January 31st at the age of 87. Born May 26, 1931 in Lewistown, Fergus, Montana to Ellie L. (Welsh) And Fred W. Rowland. After graduating from Kalama High School in 1949 James joined the Army in 1952. Honorably discharged in 1955, then transferred to Army reserves where he completed 8 more years of service. A Korean Service Metal recipient with two Bronze Service Stars, National Defense Service Metal, and Combat Infantry Badge. In later years he was active with the VFW and the America Legion. James married the Love of his life Thelma M. (Burson-Palumbo) in January 1963. They made their home in Whatcom County. James proudly Owned and operated Jim's Upholstery in Bellingham, in addition to working for the Whatcom Co. Water Dist. for many years. He loved his upholstery work which included custom car interiors, furniture, and boats. He enjoyed the years he taught for Bellingham Technical out of his own shop. Known as a knowledgeable and passionate teacher. He never officially retired from upholstering. James treasured his family and embraced every moment with them. He especially loved his role as Papa Jim. He lived his life to the fullest and will be dearly missed by his family and friends. He was preceded in death by five brothers and six sisters. His wife Thelma, two step-sons; Barry Palumbo and Randy Rowland. He is survived by a sister Irene Davis, two grandchildren, Cory (Ruth'Mae) and Amy Palumbo. Four great grand kids, along with many others who called him family. The family invites you to: A Graveside Military Service Monday March 11th at 12:00 pm at Green Acres in Ferndale. Followed by a pot-luck reception and time of Visitation until 4:30 pm at The American Legion Hall, 5537 2nd Ave., Ferndale.

