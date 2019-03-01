James Lynn Bailey, passed away on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. Jim was born at Marilyn Cottage Hospital in Sumas, WA on June 26, 1929 to Mary Ellen and Lynn Bailey. He lived the rest of his life in Everson. He attended Everson grade school and Nooksack Valley HS where he met Jacqueline Beech and later married. He spent his working years running his auto and service station business. He was a volunteer fireman for the Everson district. After retirement he helped with the Everson Food Bank. He spent many years volunteering at the San Juan Island Jazz Festival. He and his wife Jackie celebrated their 71st wedding anniversary on December 10th, 2018. He leaves his wife Jackie, son David Bailey (wife Christie), daughter Diane Pfullmann, three grandchildren, Kristi Lovelane (husband Cory), Pete Barter (wife Bessie) and Guy Barter, two great-grandchildren Chase and Madison Barter. He was preceded in death by his great-grandson Jacob Barter. A private family gathering will be held. Donations may be made to the Everson Food Bank. You may share memories with the family at www.westfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Mar. 1, 2019