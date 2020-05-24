James Michael Merfeld, of Bellingham, Washington, passed away May 12, 2020, of ampullary cancer. Born February 6, 1955 he is survived by his wife, Sidney Anderson; son, Noel; daughter, Kara; his six siblings and numerous extended family members and dear friends. Jim settled in Seattle right after college to work for Boeing as an engineer, and met the love of his life, Sidney Anderson, originally from Fargo, North Dakota. They married September 3, 1983, and had their two children, Noel and Kara. After leaving Boeing and working for a mechanical contractor, in 1990 he started his own company, United Energy Engineers, with his partner Glenn Wallace. Since Jim had always hoped to live in a smaller city where he could easily go riding on quiet country roads or hike in the mountains, he opened the Bellingham office of UEE, focusing on HVAC controls design and installation, when the family moved here in 1994. Jim’s family life was rich. He always was supportive of Sidney’s dancing and in her career. Sidney relied on his love, good judgment and companionship as well as his ability to fix just about anything. He loved family adventures. The kids grew up outdoors, on the water and in the woods. He was a devoted father, deeply involved in their day-to-day life and family traditions. Jim was a friend to all. His rambunctious, mischievous humor and storytelling brightened everyone’s day. More than anything, he lived a conviction that each moment held meaning and an abundance of possibility. He lived life fully to the very end. Donations may be made in Jim’s name to the Whatcom YMCA, https:// operations.daxko.com/online/4036/OnlineGiving/Donation.mvc? campaign_id=7646 To read Jim’s full obituary, and to share your memories, please visit https://www.molesfarewelltributes.com/
Published in Bellingham Herald on May 24, 2020.