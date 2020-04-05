Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Otis "Jim" Hall. View Sign Service Information Moles Farewell Tributes & Crematory - Bayview Chapel 2465 Lakeway Dr Bellingham , WA 98229 (360)-733-0510 Send Flowers Obituary

Passing peacefully at home, James Otis Hall left us on the afternoon of Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at the age of 65. Born on September 15, 1954 in Eldora, Iowa to Robert and Patricia (Jackson) Hall, he was the youngest of three siblings. The family moved to Renton, Washington in 1957 and Jim graduated from Hazen High School in 1972. Jim began his college education at Central Washington, but left college to help his parents with their family business, St. Francis Extended Health Care in Bellingham. Through their family’s friendship Jim met his wife Jill. In that moment, one of life’s greatest life-long love stories began. One for the ages, they dated for a few years, until Jill graduated and left for college at WWU, to be closer to Jim. They never looked back and created a rich and full life with each other in the Bellingham community. As the youngest administrator in Washington state, he passed his nursing home administrator test at age 21 and assumed full responsibility of St. Francis Extended Health Care. At the age of 30, he and Jill worked side by side to relocate and build St. Francis in its current location, as well as created the first of its kind, intergenerational childcare anywhere in the United States. Through his work in the medical community Jim came to recognize a regional need for a medical-only laundry service, for which he established Northwest Health Care Linen in 1992. In 2013, Jim and his daughter Kelsey began working side by side, and Northwest Health Care Linen became a second-generation company. In 2016 Jim’s son Evan joined the company as well, filling Jim with pride. Jim’s true passion in life was spending time with his beloved wife Jill, and all their extended families. Jim loved to travel and spent many relaxing days and peaceful nights on Maui, in a home that he and Jill lovingly created together and frequented often. Jim loved boating, cooking, trying new recipes and entertaining friends and family. An astute, fair and loving man, Jim gave all that he had to those who had a need. Most importantly, Jim knew he was loved beyond measure by the members of “TEAM HALL,” a name he created and used to describe and apply to those whom he loved. Notwithstanding all of Jim’s achievements, perhaps that alone was his greatest accomplishment. Diagnosed with Glioblastoma in 2017 and given a year to live, in Jim’s true ‘can do’ fashion and with great heart and determination, Jim outlasted the odds and blessed us with almost 3 more years. Jim was our warrior, fierce in the face of an uphill battle. Jim displayed an unparalleled, upbeat strength every single day, determined not to waste a moment and joyful to be able to spend the time surrounded by the love of his family. A spirit as vibrant and a soul as kind as Jim’s can never truly pass, as we will forever carry him in our hearts. Jim leaves behind a great many people who considered him an exceptional friend and extraordinary human being. Preceded in death by his parents, he is survived by his devoted wife Jill, his daughter Kelsey (Hall) Van Miert (John Van Miert), son Evan Hall (Caitlin Hall); and by his grandchildren Isabel, Lola, Otis and Sawyer and his sisters Barbara (Sam) Ham, Nancy (Bill) Rowe, and his extended family . A celebration of Jim’s life was slated for April, but in these unprecedented times, the celebration will be scheduled for a later date. We want to be able to truly celebrate our incredible husband, father, and Pappy in the manner he deserves to be remembered. Gifts in Jim’s memory may be made as a donation to the Swedish Hospital Seattle Brain Cancer Walk, under “Team Hall”. To read Jim’s full obituary and share your memories, please visit

