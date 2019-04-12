Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Jim was born on February 4, 1943 in Waverly, Iowa to Bert and Kathleen Troutner. When he was 2 ½, the family moved to Bellingham. He graduated from Bellingham High School class of 1961. Jim was married to Carol Clizbe on June 5th, 1959 and together they had two children; Roger and Renee. Jim worked for Pottle Construction out of the Local 302 Operator Engineer’s Union as a heavy equipment operator. In 1992, he was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses. He loved fishing, traveling, teaching people about Jehovah, and puttering outdoors. A family man, Jim was kind, loyal, and had his feet firmly planted on the ground. His kindness and integrity will be missed by all who knew him. He was predeceased by his parents; son, Roger; brother, Robert; and nephews, Robert Shaw and Michael Troutner. Survivors include his wife, Carol Ann Troutner; daughter, Renee (Damon) Gayden; siblings, Kathleen (Hugh) Roberts and John (Nina) Troutner; grandchildren, Kael Martin (Eden), Lily Martin (Erik), and Clover (Mikey Beyer) Martin; great-granddaughter, Maria Beyer, and a great-grandson on the way; in-laws, Tom (Murrel) Clizbe, Susan Sherron, and Nora Bays; and numerous nieces and nephews. Please join the family at a memorial service on Saturday, April 13th, 2019 at 4:00PM at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses at 7053 N. Enterprise Road in Ferndale. You may share memories of Jim at

2465 Lakeway Drive

Bellingham , WA 98229

