James (Jim) Richard Waller, age 81, of Bellingham passed away Saturday May 9, 2020 in Bellingham. He was born in Rockford, Illinois to James Everett and Dorothy (Ellis) Waller and grew up in Durand, Illinois. Jim served in the US Navy from 1955-1959 and was Honorable Discharged as an Aviation Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class. He married Nancy Parisot on November 11, 1961 in Rockford, Illinois and they had 58 years together. Jim was Co-Owner of the Beaver Inn from 1995 to 2008 until he retired. He loved boating, fishing, crabbing, traveling, cruising and spending time with his family. Jim was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Thomas. Survivors are his wife Nancy; 3 sons, Gary (Sharon), Brian (Barb Groen) and Paul (Jennifer); 4 grandchildren, Emily, Lloyd, Daniel and Rachel and 3 step grandchildren, Kate (Joe), Matthew and Adam. Services are pending and will be announced at a later date. Please share your thoughts and memories of Jim online at, www.sigsfuneralservices.com
Published in Bellingham Herald on May 17, 2020.