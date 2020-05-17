James Richard Waller
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James (Jim) Richard Waller, age 81, of Bellingham passed away Saturday May 9, 2020 in Bellingham. He was born in Rockford, Illinois to James Everett and Dorothy (Ellis) Waller and grew up in Durand, Illinois. Jim served in the US Navy from 1955-1959 and was Honorable Discharged as an Aviation Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class. He married Nancy Parisot on November 11, 1961 in Rockford, Illinois and they had 58 years together. Jim was Co-Owner of the Beaver Inn from 1995 to 2008 until he retired. He loved boating, fishing, crabbing, traveling, cruising and spending time with his family. Jim was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Thomas. Survivors are his wife Nancy; 3 sons, Gary (Sharon), Brian (Barb Groen) and Paul (Jennifer); 4 grandchildren, Emily, Lloyd, Daniel and Rachel and 3 step grandchildren, Kate (Joe), Matthew and Adam. Services are pending and will be announced at a later date. Please share your thoughts and memories of Jim online at, www.sigsfuneralservices.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bellingham Herald on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sig's Funeral & Cremation Services
809 W Orchard Dr Ste 2
Bellingham, WA 98225
360-656-5459
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved