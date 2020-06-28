James Ronald “Jim” Nettles, age 74, of Bellingham passed away in Bellingham Friday, June 5, 2020. He was born January 28th, 1946 Poplar Bluff Missouri to parents James A. and Genevia (Hampton) Nettles. Jim graduated from Royal Oak, George A. Dondero High School in1964. From 1965 to 1969 he proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corp as a Scout Dog Handler. He served 2 tours in Vietnam, he earned a Purple Heart, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, and Presidential Unit Citation. He loved playing the harmonica, guitar, and everything blues related. He always wore black and had on his dark ray bans on at night. He spent many years pursing his love of hot rods, Harley bikes and drag racing. Jim was an avid fisherman, loved camping and getting outside and enjoying the beautiful PNW. He was fortunate to learn the custom exhaust trade, from one of the industry’s best in Spokane WA. In 1975 he drove his Harley Davidson into his van, and headed west. Finding himself in Bellingham where he owned and operated a custom exhaust shop for 20 years retiring in 1996, and earned the title as the “The Muffler Man”. He was a loving and supporting father, the act of selflessness is what he was all about. Jim is survived by his son James S. Nettles and his sister Carolyn. Please share your thoughts and memories of Jim online at www.sigsfuneralservices.com
Published in Bellingham Herald on Jun. 28, 2020.