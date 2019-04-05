Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Thiebes. View Sign

Jim Thiebes, age 70, passed away peacefully in Bellingham on April 1, 2019. He is home at last with Jesus and his mother and father whom he missed daily. He was born November 20, 1948 in Spokane to John and Margaret (Finck) Thiebes. Jim lived most of his life Eastern Washington and moved to Bellingham 10 years ago to be closer to his sister, Mary. Jim served his community through volunteerism much of his adult life, including serving as a greeter at the Nordic Museum in Seattle. He has been an active participant in the Faith and Light Community at the Church of the Assumption. The family would like to thank Holly Community Services for providing a safe and wonderful community for Jim to live in. Jim was preceded in death by his parents and his nephew, Brian Brett. He is survived by his sister, Mary (Dean) Brett, twin brother, John (Nancy) Thiebes, nephews and nieces, David Thiebes, Heather Leque, Becky Gross, Shannon Morrison, Kathy Thiebes, Kevin Brett, and Karen Thiebes, 15 grandnieces and nephews, and many loving relatives and friends. A vigil service will be held at Westford Funeral Home on Wednesday, April 10 at 6 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Church of the Assumption on Thursday, April 11 at 10:30 AM. Reception following at 11:30 AM. Memorials in Jim's name may be made to: L'Arche Noah Sealth of Seattle, 816 15th Ave. E., Seattle, WA 98112. Born with severe disabilities of body and mind, he was blessed with a loving and compassionate heart, a beautiful smile and sunny disposition. He will be profoundly missed. You may share memories with the family at

1301 Broadway

Bellingham , WA 98225

