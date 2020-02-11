Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Wilford Hinely. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

James Wilford Hinely (Bill) died on Monday February 3rd 2020 age 88. He died at home with his wife Lesley Rigg at his side and supported by the love of friends and family. Bill was born on November 2nd 1931 in Rincon, Georgia, grew up in Guyton, Georgia and attended Marlow High School. He studied at Young Harris College in North Georgia, earned a degree in Theology from Emory University in Atlanta, and Master's degrees in Psychology and Education in Chicago. In 1981, Bill left the US to travel to Sweden to visit his son Mark. He then explored Europe, landing in Oxford England where he met and married Lesley Rigg in 1983. With her, Bill returned to the USA in 1993, settling in Whatcom County, Washington. As founding members of the Bellingham Cohousing community, they found fulfillment there. He is survived by his daughter Lisa Hinely in Atlanta, his son Mark Hinely in Sweden, Mark's wife Ulla Carlsson and their daughter Julia Goffe. He was preceded in death by his parents Richard T Hinely and Eva Iler Hinely, sister Deana Baggett, and brother Reginald Hinely. In death as in life, Bill was easy-going and clear about his values. He cared deeply about his family, human communication, peace, and the environment. There will be no funeral, but a memorial service will be held later.

