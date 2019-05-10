Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James William Bagley. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

James William Bagley, Jim, died unexpectedly on May 1, 2019. He was a life long resident of Whatcom County though born in Port Angeles, He lived briefly, as a child, in Crescent City, California. Jim retired from the City of Bellingham. Preceding him in death were grandparents Mel and Maude Brann, parents Bill and Maxine Bagley, his Aunt Carm and Uncle Louie Brown, and brother in law Chris Troha. He is survived by his spouse, Cathy Shuler, of 22 years and her children Erica and Brian. JB left four siblings and their families: Norm Bagley (Carol Eckloff), Coral Donavon (Jim), Francene MacDonald (Scott) and Freddie Ann Troha. Other survivors include his cousin Jackie Bruce (Randy), Jim's daughter Melanie, and former wife Terry Daly and her daughter Sharon Cload. In lieu of flowers, if you wish, please donate to the Brain Trauma Foundation or a . After Jim's car accident in high school he had many physical challenges He met them with bravery, a great sense of humor and the strongest handshakes and hugs imaginable. JB will be missed by his family and many friends. Services will be announced at a later date.

