Jamie Entrikin

November 18, 1952 - October 26, 2020

Sausalito , California - Jamie died suddenly aboard his sailboat in Marin county, CA. He attended school in Lynden, Wa. and earned a Master's degree from the University of Washington. He lived an adventurous life that included teaching for many years in China and sailing the Pacific Ocean solo for the last eight years. His brother Joe Entrikin ( Solomon Islands, South Pacific ) and his sister Leslie Entrikin Knudsen (Bellingham) will miss him and his many tales of adventure.





