1/
Jamie Entrikin
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jamie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jamie Entrikin
November 18, 1952 - October 26, 2020
Sausalito , California - Jamie died suddenly aboard his sailboat in Marin county, CA. He attended school in Lynden, Wa. and earned a Master's degree from the University of Washington. He lived an adventurous life that included teaching for many years in China and sailing the Pacific Ocean solo for the last eight years. His brother Joe Entrikin ( Solomon Islands, South Pacific ) and his sister Leslie Entrikin Knudsen (Bellingham) will miss him and his many tales of adventure.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Nov. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved