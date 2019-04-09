Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janet Andersen. View Sign

Janet Andersen, 82, went to be with the Lord on March 29, 2019 at St. Joseph Hospital in Bellingham. She was preceded in death by her husband Jelly (Hjalmer) in 2001, Sister Betty Carpenter in 1978, and Brother Leroy Michael in 2003. She is greatly missed by all her family and friends. Born Janet Joy Michael on June 20, 1936 to parents Vivian Oliva Michael (nee Wilder) and Leon Vernon Michael, she grew up in Granite Falls where she excelled at studies, twice being moved up a grade. Janet married Alex Ekle in 1956 and they divorced in 1969. She married Hjalmer “Jelly” Andersen in 1991 and they resided in Bellingham. They enjoyed trips and cruises to Mexico, Canada, Hawaii, and Alaska. For many years, Janet worked at Rainier Bank in Burlington, as well as other banks in Skagit and Whatcom counties. She also worked for Washington State Parks and Recreation and for the Mount Vernon Argus. Janet is survived by her sister Vicki Kammerer and brother Jerry (Becky) Sumner; children Jane (Norm) Lehmer, David (Tuyet) Ekle, and Ken (Anita) Ekle; and many nieces, nephews, and grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 13th at 1:00 pm at Jerns Funeral Chapel, 800 East Sunset Drive in Bellingham. Memorial donations may be made to Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Bellingham. Please sign the Book of Memories, light a candle and leave your condolences for the family at

800 Sunset Drive

Bellingham , WA 98225

