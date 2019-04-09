Janet Colton Chandler Shawn, 89, of Lynden, WA, was finally cleared for take-off. Her free spirit soared peacefully into the wild blue heavens on Saturday, April 6, following a brief illness. A memorial service will be held at the Claire vg Thomas Theatre, 655 Front St. in Lynden on Monday, April 15th at 1 PM. View Janet’s complete obituary and share memories with the family at www.westfordfuneralhome.com.
