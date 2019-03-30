Janet E. Super

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janet E. Super.

Jan passed away on March 15th, 2019 in Bremerton, WA. A longtime resident of Custer, she worked as a teacher at Lummi High School and college. Music was a big part of her life, she loved singing and playing guitar, beading earrings and necklaces, and traveling. She was predeceased by her parents, Calvin and Doris Sutherlin, and step-mother, Jean Sutherlin. Survivors include her daughters Chemaine (Steven) Rauch, Ana (Daniel) Wilmore, son Victor Super, brother Jamie (Paula) Sutherlin, five grandkids, two nieces, and one nephew. A graveside service will take place on Friday, April 19, 2019 at 12PM at Greenacres Memorial Park (5700 NW Dr. Ferndale) followed by a memorial service in the chapel at 1PM. Please share your memories of Jan at www.molesfarewelltributes.com
Published in Bellingham Herald on Mar. 30, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.