Jan passed away on March 15th, 2019 in Bremerton, WA. A longtime resident of Custer, she worked as a teacher at Lummi High School and college. Music was a big part of her life, she loved singing and playing guitar, beading earrings and necklaces, and traveling. She was predeceased by her parents, Calvin and Doris Sutherlin, and step-mother, Jean Sutherlin. Survivors include her daughters Chemaine (Steven) Rauch, Ana (Daniel) Wilmore, son Victor Super, brother Jamie (Paula) Sutherlin, five grandkids, two nieces, and one nephew. A graveside service will take place on Friday, April 19, 2019 at 12PM at Greenacres Memorial Park (5700 NW Dr. Ferndale) followed by a memorial service in the chapel at 1PM. Please share your memories of Jan at www.molesfarewelltributes.com
Published in Bellingham Herald on Mar. 30, 2019