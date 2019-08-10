Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janet McColl. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Janet Louise McColl (Hinkley), 73, passed away peacefully at her home in Birch Bay on August 3, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Bill, and their 3 children and their spouses: Matt and Cheryl (Las Vegas), Alyson and Benjamin (Seattle), Mike and Mandy (Bellingham), and 11 grandchildren. She dedicated her life to her family and to social service. She loved working with children and families during her career with the Head Start and Early Childhood Education Programs. She was known for her quick wit, her wonderful home cooking and her ability to connect with people in a caring way that made one feel special and accepted. She was deeply loved and will be dearly missed. Please join the family for an open house reception in celebration of Janet’s life on Sunday, August 25 from 2-4pm at the Boathouse in Squalicum Harbor. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Whatcom Hospice Foundation.

