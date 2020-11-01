1/1
Janet VanderStelt
1934 - 2020
Janet VanderStelt
January 13, 1934 - October 25, 2020
Lynden, Washington - Janet Frances VanderStelt, age 86, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, October 25, 2020. She was born on January 13, 1934 to Rev. John and Bertha (Bosman) Roorda in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Janet's parents were in the ministry serving many churches in Canada and the United States.
Janet graduated from Western Washington University becoming a Registered Nurse. She began her nursing career at St. Luke's Hospital in Bellingham before her father was called to a church in Escondido, California. She continued her nursing career in Escondido.
Janet met Cornelious (Case) VanderStelt in 1958 and they were later married on July 15, 1960 in Escondido. The couple lived in San Marcus then Poway, California where they owned an egg ranch for several years.
Together with their family they moved to Lynden in 1977. Once in Lynden she worked at The Lynden Tribune in the bindery dept.
Janet was a member of First Christian Reformed Church volunteering in many areas. She especially enjoyed knitting baby booties, blankets, scarves, hats, and mittens. After she collected 100 items she would donate to the church and to Project Hope. Janet liked cooking and baking. She loved growing her red tulips. Janet was a smart, gracious lady who was caring and helpful.
Janet is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 52 years Case, and brother John Roorda.
Janet will be greatly missed by son Len (Vicki), daughter Brenda (Greg) Hollander, sisters Agnes Roorda, Betty Lou (Clarence) Van Kampen, and Jo-May Vanderspek, six grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
You are invited to join the family for a memorial service at First Christian Reformed Church on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 11 a.m. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Alzheimer's Society. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Memorial service
11:00 AM
First Christian Reformed Church
Funeral services provided by
GILLIES FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES
202 FRONT ST
Lynden, WA 98264
(360) 354-4428
