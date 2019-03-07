Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janette (Starkenburg) Bakker. View Sign

Janette Bakker passed away on March 3, 2019, at the Christian Health Care Center at age 95. She was born on April 15, 1923 to Joe and Katherine Scholten and joined four older sisters. Janette and her parents moved from Edgerton, Minnesota to Lynden when she was nine years old. She married Marinus Starkenburg in 1940 and they raised their family on a dairy farm in the Everson area. After selling the farm in 1970, they moved to British Columbia and homesteaded near Vanderhoof, BC. During their retirement years, the couple moved from Canada to California where they built a home, planted an orchard, and nearly celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary. Prior to Marinus' death in 1990, the couple moved back to Lynden. Janette enjoyed reading, playing games, listening to gospel music, and visiting with friends. She volunteered at St. Joseph's Hospital for ten years and in 1993 married Charles Bakker. Janette was preceded in death by her grandson Michael Starkenburg, her husband Marinus, second husband Charles, and four sisters. She is survived by four children: Everett (Jan) Starkenburg of Woodinville, Carolyn Silves of Ferndale, Shirley (Rob) VandenBosch of Edgerton, Minnesota, and Scott (Kathie) Starkenburg of 150 Mile House, BC, Canada, nine grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. A memorial service will take place at Moles Farewell Tributes Greenacres (5700 NW Dr. Ferndale) on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 1:00PM. The family would like to thank both the wonderful Christian Health Care Center and Whatcom Hospice staffs for their loving care. Please share your memories of Janette at

