Janice Lorraine Dahl, of Renton, WA, passed away February 21, 2019. She was 71, born in Bellingham WA on November 16, 1947 to Karl and Dorothy Dahl. Janice is survived by her mother Dorothy; her two brothers Ed and wife Barbara, Jon and wife Ellen; her sister Ann Dahl; and many loving cousins throughout the states. A memorial service will be held 11:00 am, Saturday May 4, 2019 at Faith Lutheran Church, 2750 Mcleod Rd. in Bellingham. Memorials may be made to Faith Lutheran Church. You may view the full obituary and share your memories at www.westfordfuneralhome.com
Published in Bellingham Herald on Apr. 28, 2019