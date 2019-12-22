Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janis L. Harnden. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Loving mother and beloved daughter Janis L. Harnden, 58, of Blaine, passed away on December 12 after a long battle with addiction. Born in Seattle on May 12, 1961, Janis was a graduate of Bellingham High School and Western Washington University. She leaves behind the light of her life, daughter Megan Bayless, father Robert L. Harnden of Bellingham, sisters Karen Haggen (Jeff) and Sandra Harnden-Warwick (David), as well as niece Sarah Haggen Hammann (Paul), and nephews Matthew Haggen and Tyler Haggen. She was preceded in death by her mother, Barbara A. Harnden, this past October. Family and friends are asked to treasure memories of her smile, to remember her sweet laughter, and to practice the compassion she had for the people and animals in her life. A service to remember Janis will be announced at a later date.

