Obituary

Janis M. Robinson, age 83, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 6, 2019 at the Whatcom Hospice House in Bellingham, WA. Jan was born in Seattle, WA on January 15, 1936 to Bud and Ethel Follett. She was the oldest of three children. Jan moved to Bellingham in 1968 where she raised her three sons. She worked as a checker at the original Haggen Store for over 20 years. Jan enjoyed crafting, gardening, traveling, and volunteering at the Bellingham Senior Center. Jan was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Bill Follett, her two sons Mike and Jimmy Robinson, and her grandson Jimmy Robinson. Jan is survived by her son Steve (Jeri) Robinson; daughter-in-law Kim Robinson; five grandchildren; Brent (Lacey) Robinson, Aubree (Max) Zender, Lars (Meghan) Robinson, Marri (Josh) Isaacson, and Gage (Ashley) Robinson; 19 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Jan will be greatly missed by all she has touched throughout her life. At her request her family will be having a private graveside service at Greenacres Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Whatcom Hospice House or the Bellingham Senior Center. The family of Jan would like to thank the Whatcom Hospice House for their kindness and grace. You may share your memories of Jan at

