Jason L. Britain

July 12, 1952 - November 17, 2020

Ferndale, Washington - Jason L. Britain (age 68) entered into rest at his home in Ferndale, WA surrounded by his family. Jason was born on July 12, 1952 in Portland, Oregon. He is survived by his wife, Mary Sue (Eagan) of Ferndale; sons, Mike Britain, Josh Britain, Justin Britain and Justin Martin all of Washington State; daughter, Jessica Martin of Washington State and six grandchildren. Jason will be remembered for his love of his family and the Seahawks. Arrangements have been entrusted to Mt. Baker Cremation in Bellingham, WA





