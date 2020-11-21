1/
Jason L. Britain
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jason's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jason L. Britain
July 12, 1952 - November 17, 2020
Ferndale, Washington - Jason L. Britain (age 68) entered into rest at his home in Ferndale, WA surrounded by his family. Jason was born on July 12, 1952 in Portland, Oregon. He is survived by his wife, Mary Sue (Eagan) of Ferndale; sons, Mike Britain, Josh Britain, Justin Britain and Justin Martin all of Washington State; daughter, Jessica Martin of Washington State and six grandchildren. Jason will be remembered for his love of his family and the Seahawks. Arrangements have been entrusted to Mt. Baker Cremation in Bellingham, WA


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in & from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mt Baker Cremation Society
800 E Sunset Blvd Suite B
Bellingham, WA 98225
360-392-8881
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved