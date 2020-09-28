Jason Linde

December 19, 1973 - September 23, 2020

Blaine, Washington - Jason Evan Linde has passed away peacefully onto his Heavenly home, after a long battle with heart failure. Jason was raised in Ferndale, WA by his parents Evan and Dennie Linde, alongside his two younger brothers Jacob Linde (Holley) and Jarom Linde (Tracy).

He was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, and served a mission for 2 years in Las Vegas, NV. It was during this time he met his eternal companion April, whom he married two years later.

Jason enjoyed boating, fishing and hunting in his spare time. He was a family man to his core and loved being a Papa to his two grandsons.

In living his life with medical complications, he taught by example the true meaning of faith, acceptance of our trials, and endurance. He set his own limits, not accepting the restrictions others placed upon him, evidenced by living 10 years past his given life expectancy. His family is grateful for the blessing of those extra years together. What a bittersweet relief it is to know that after a 46 year long battle with pain, he is finally at peace.

Jason is survived by his wife of 25 years, April Linde; his three children and their families, Katie Parke (Travis) and son Evan; Ethan Linde (Courtney) and son Elijah; and youngest daughter Autumn Linde.

All are invited to attend the graveside service on Wednesday September 30, at noon. He will be interred alongside his father at Enterprise Cemetery in Ferndale, WA.





