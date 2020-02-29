Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jay David Montoya. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jay David Montoya, age 58, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at The Hospice House – The Josie Harper Residence. He was born April 13, 1961, in Omaha, to Robert “Bob” and Marilyn (Johnson) Montoya. He worked as a professional painter, owning his own business, JC Painting. Jay truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; golfing, horse races, Kansas City Chiefs football, and Nebraska Cornhusker football. Jay had an uncanny ability to bring people together through his love of gardening. He is preceded in death by his father Bob and his brother-in-law Greg Molgaard. He is survived by his girlfriend, Cheryl Brandt of Omaha; sons, Jason (Rachel) Montoya, Bryce Montoya, Thomas (Claire) Montoya; daughters, Megan Ronis, Sarah (Patrick) Assmann; grandkids, Makayla, Joshua, Johanna, Colton, Adelyn; mother Marilyn Montoya; brothers, Rex Montoya, David Montoya, Richard (Jennifer) Montoya; sisters, Debbie Molgaard, Lugi Montoya; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Family, friends, and others whose lives Jay touched are invited to Marshall Drive Baptist Church in Omaha, NE on Saturday, February 29, 2020, to reminisce, grieve, support each other, and celebrate the life of Jay.

Published in Bellingham Herald on Feb. 29, 2020

