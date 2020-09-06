A memorial service for Jean Dailey Wade Weatherby will be held at 2:00pm Saturday Sept 12, at Evergreen Community Church, with Steve Finkbonner officiating Jean Dailey was born Oct 28, 1924 to Helen Bethell and Elton Marion Dailey in Pomona, KS Jean graduated form Pomona High School in 1942 and married Raleigh Wade just weeks before he joined the US Army in WWII. Trained as welder Jean worked in defense on bombers; later switching to be the first woman in a high risk position in an munitions plant. Jean was a member of the Rosie the Riveter Society. "You can do it." Coming to salvation in Christ, she soon found herself teaching junior girls Sunday school class at First Southern Baptist Church of Great Bend, KS. In 1958 the family moved to Whatcom County where she continued teaching at Victory Baptist Church where she was a charter member. After retiring from Bellingham Cold Storage she and Raleigh volunteered with Wycliffe Associates in Catalina, AZ five months a year. Jean lost her first partner in 1999. In 2008 Jean was married to John Weatherby and they made their home in Custer, WA before moving to Warm Beach Senior Center of Stanwood, WA Jean was able to spend her last four years with her caring daughter and son-in-law were she was a member of Temple Baptist Church of Portland, OR She was preceded in death by her first husband Raleigh Wade, her second husband John Weatherby, a daughter Jody, a son Warren and a grandson Tom. Survivors include sons James and Daryel of Ferndale, Steven Sr. of AZ, Raleighta of Oregon, Carl of Kirkland, 13 grandchildren, many great grandchild, with four generations being born in Bellingham, and 3 supported children in Ethiopia. Memorials may be made to Wycliffe Bible Translators, Hospice, or Korah Kids. Internment will be in Twin Grove Cemetery of Severy, KS beside her first husband, Sgt. Raleigh Wade.



