Jean Crutcher passed away at home, on Thurs., Sept. 26, 2019 at age 80. Jean was born in Bellingham and lived here most her life. She graduated from Bellingham High School and went on to WWC. She was married to Ward Crutcher in 1959. She worked as a lifeguard at local swimming pools and taught young children to swim. Started her own real estate business as broker. She then worked at Mobil Refinery as an operator, until retirement. She is survived by two sons, one daughter-in-law, and her husband. There will be no services at this time. Please share your memories of Jean at molesfarewelltributes.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Oct. 6, 2019