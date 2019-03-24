Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean Helen Brommers. View Sign

Jean died on Friday March 8, 2019 in Bellingham, WA. She was 101. She was born on September 16, 1917 to Alton and Ruth Benner in Bellingham, WA. Jean worked as a bookkeeper for GP, the forest service and retired from Brommer Logging Company. Jean was a true lady, always dressed to the nines! From her heels to her jewels to her lipstick, she was the image of perfection and elegance. She had a wonderful sense of humor, loved vacationing with family, and her “trips to church” (i.e. Sunday gambling). She was deeply loved and will be truly missed by all who knew her. Jean is survived by her children Larry (Mary) Appelgate and Stephen (Julie) Brommers, her grandchildren Teresa and Darryl Appelgate, and Melissa (Ray Amos) Brommers, and several nieces and nephews. Jean was the matriarch of the family and will always be remembered as a kind, adoring wife, mother and grandmother, always graceful. Jean’s family would like to say thanks to the compassionate caregivers at Eden Home Care, Whatcom Hospice and Mt. Baker Care Center. Per Jean’s request, no services will be held. To share your condolences and memories of Jean, please visit

