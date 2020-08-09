Our beloved mother, Jean Jordyn passed away peacefully by her window flower box on July 10th, 2020. She was preceded in death by per parents, Paul and Nellie Henry, Sister Phyllis Ferguson, and the father of her six children, James Miller Sr. She is survived by her sisters, Gladys Haupt, Mary (Bob) Hammer and Audrey Rubis as well as her children, Jim B. Miller Jr. (Carolanne), Michelle Miller, Brenda Neal, Matt Miller (Carol), Pamela Talley and Melody Ennis. Mom has 11 Grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. She was a member of the Bellingham Seventh Day Adventist Church and her life verse was Philippians 4:13: “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.” She will be dearly missed.



