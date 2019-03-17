Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean Lee Holen. View Sign

Jean Lee (Bane) Holen passed away Sunday March 3, 2019 at Whatcom Hospice House at the age of 90. She was born October 21, 1928 to Charles L. Bane and Elsie E. Eyer. Jean grew up in Bellingham on Grove Street and graduated Magna Cum Laude from Bellingham High School in 1946. In her younger years, she worked at Hillview Dairy, Cascade Laundry, & Payless. Jean married Arthur Loft on February 1, 1947 and they had one daughter and two sons. She moved to Alaska in February of 1963 and married Odell (Dell) Holen March 4, 1963. Dell had five children from a previous marriage and together they had one son. She loved her years living in Alaska. She enjoyed Swing music and songs from the 50's & 60's, singing while playing Ragtime music on the piano, watching her grandchildren & great-grandsons play sports, reading mystery stories, solving crossword puzzles, and vacationing in Hawaii, California, and Aneta, North Dakota where Dell grew up. She was an avid bowler into her 70's and bowled in two leagues a week and went to the gym twice a week. She was a member of Rome Grange No. 226 for 30 years where she loved working the Pancake Breakfast the 1st Sunday of the month. She is survived by her daughter Janet Myers, sons Don Loft, Brian (Verna) Loft and Scott Holen, step-daughters Rita (Gary) Cornella, Sheila (Peter) Edridge, step-sons Jim (Pam) Holen & Greg (Gina) Holen, 18 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild born in February 2019. She was pre-deceased by her parents, step-father Roy Burgy, husband Dell Holen, grandson John Loft, step-daughter Paula Elliott & son-in-laws John Myers and Bob Elliott. Please send memorials to: Whatcom Humane Society (2172 Division St Bellinghan 98226), Lighthouse Mission (9110 W Holly St Bellingham 98225), Whatcom Hospice (3001 Squalicum Pkwy #11 Bellingham 98225) and Unity Church (10695 Telegraph Rd Bellingham 98226). A Memorial service for Jean will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Rome Grange No. 226 (2821 Mt Baker Hwy) at 11:00 AM. Please share your memories of Jean at

