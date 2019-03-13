Jean McCall, age 95, passed away in Kent, WA on March 8, 2019. Jean was born on December 29, 1923 in Bellingham, WA. She is survived by her daughter Linda Houser (Merle), granddaughters Jennifer Shaw (M. Joel), Melissa Hudson (Josh), and five great grandchildren. She joins her husband L. E. Buzz McCall who passed away in 1988. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. A celebration of Jean's life will be held on Friday, March 15, 1:00pm at Moles Farewell Tributes-Bayview Chapel in Bellingham. Please share your memories of Jean at molesfarewelltributes.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Mar. 13, 2019