Jean Rose Lirette Gross was born in New Orleans, Louisiana on October 12, 1926, and died peacefully on May 22, 2020 in Bellingham Washington, after a long and full life. Growing up in New Orleans she was surrounded by a large extended family – her parents, Edna & Edgar, sister Ann, and aunts, uncles and cousins too numerous to mention. Family gatherings with amazing Creole cooking was a central theme of this time. WWII was an exciting time for a young woman to be in New Orleans, and at a USO dance in 1944 (chaperoned by her mother) Jean met her soul mate and future husband, Ernest A. Gross who was in the army. They married in 1946 and eventually settled in Port Orchard, Washington where they owned the town's clothing store, Blanchards, for 30 years. In 1978 they retired and split their time between Port Orchard in the summer and Rancho Mirage, CA in the winter. In the desert they enjoyed golf, tennis, cooking, entertaining and spending time with their friends, most of whom dated back to the war years. After Ernie died in 1987, Jean continued to travel between her two favorite places. In 2001 Jean sold the family home in Port Orchard of 40+ years and moved to Bellingham. Her passions were cooking, no one made better red beans and rice than her, entertaining, gardening, her Catholic religion, and spending as much time as possible with her children, Karen Dance (husband Douglas), Leslie Hannegan, Rick Gross and Jill Wolfson (husband David) and her grandchildren. She was a thoughtful and caring friend and possessed a prayer and prayer card for every joyous or difficult situation. Her final wish was to remain in her home until the end. That wish was granted. Up until a week before her death she could be found in her garden planting vegetables and looking forward to summer. Because of the current COVED 19 conditions, her funeral will occur at a later time. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to Sacred Heart Catholic Church or charity of your choice involving animals or children.
